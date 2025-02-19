Promising Metaverse Stocks To Consider – February 18th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and Xiao-I are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in developing, operating, or providing products and services related to the metaverse, which is a collective virtual shared space created by the convergence of physical and digital realities. These stocks may include companies focused on virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), online gaming, digital currencies, social media platforms, and other technologies that enable immersive and interactive digital experiences within the metaverse. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.40. The stock had a trading volume of 218,269,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,819,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.56.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,295. The stock has a market cap of $242.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.49. The stock had a trading volume of 799,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,655. Globant has a twelve month low of $151.68 and a twelve month high of $238.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.61 and its 200 day moving average is $210.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

SK Telecom stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 244,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

AIXI traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 132,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,881. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29. Xiao-I has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $22.05.

