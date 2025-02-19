Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 283443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $7.19. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,153 shares in the company, valued at $209,019.82. This represents a 77.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 124.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Liberty Global by 22.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

