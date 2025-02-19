Plan Group Financial LLC Has $581,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Plan Group Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 194.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after buying an additional 104,855 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

