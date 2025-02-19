Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,724,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after buying an additional 2,088,993 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,528,000 after buying an additional 2,002,397 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,508,000 after buying an additional 1,330,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after buying an additional 1,152,445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

