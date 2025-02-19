FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,804 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 84,127 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 254 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $267.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $235.32 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

