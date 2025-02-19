Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,196,175 shares of the software company’s stock worth $619,355,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 217.2% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

Adobe stock opened at $464.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

