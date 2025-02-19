Plan Group Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Plan Group Financial LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

