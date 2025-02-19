BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, Zacks reports. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 76.95% and a net margin of 84.97%. The business had revenue of $448.84 million for the quarter.
BB Seguridade Participações Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of BB Seguridade Participações stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. 24,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,138. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.
BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BB Seguridade Participações
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.