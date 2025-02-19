BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, Zacks reports. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 76.95% and a net margin of 84.97%. The business had revenue of $448.84 million for the quarter.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BB Seguridade Participações stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. 24,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,138. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.