Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,228,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 2,009,546 shares.The stock last traded at $51.44 and had previously closed at $51.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,065,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after buying an additional 345,350 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 53,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.