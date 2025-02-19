Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 22,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 11,230 shares.The stock last traded at $270.31 and had previously closed at $275.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.28 and a 200 day moving average of $256.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 12.97%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 24,231.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 437,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,065,600,000 after purchasing an additional 436,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 40.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter worth $3,248,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 549.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 18,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.