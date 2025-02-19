X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $10.00. X Financial shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 100,632 shares.

X Financial Trading Up 16.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $542.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

