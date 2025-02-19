Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Shopify by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

Shopify Stock Up 0.7 %

SHOP stock opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

