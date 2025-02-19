Plan Group Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Plan Group Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after buying an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,100,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average is $98.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

