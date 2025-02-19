Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $2.11. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 118,877 shares.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.60 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,220,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,392 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 44.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,773,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after buying an additional 5,478,706 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,288,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 790,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.
