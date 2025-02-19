Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $330.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $250.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.50.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $270.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.58 and its 200-day moving average is $225.29. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $277.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 654 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $158,928.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,004.28. The trade was a 3.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.49, for a total transaction of $146,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,511,423.56. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,219 shares of company stock worth $4,426,439. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Penumbra by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Penumbra by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Penumbra by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

