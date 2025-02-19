Financial Consulate Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 202.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,391 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $703,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHB opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

