Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Trimmed by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

