Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 656,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,116,000 after buying an additional 90,364 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

