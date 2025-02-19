Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 90,364 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,364 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

