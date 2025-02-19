New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 11,060 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,322,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of PayPal worth $112,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 269,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 147,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 41,619 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 285,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

