Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.19 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,667 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EOG Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $130.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.54.
EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.
