Prossimo Advisors LLC Buys 1,088 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 233,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,192,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.

NYSE TJX opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

