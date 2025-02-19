XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.23. XCHG shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 18,597 shares.
XCHG Trading Up 11.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70.
XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of XCHG
About XCHG
XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XCHG
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for XCHG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCHG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.