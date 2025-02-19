XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.23. XCHG shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 18,597 shares.

XCHG Trading Up 11.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70.

XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XCHG stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XCHG Limited ( NASDAQ:XCH Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

