Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.33 and last traded at $62.44, with a volume of 52837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $39,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

