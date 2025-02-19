Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock Price

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $86.45. 527,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.08. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $83.72 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 66.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 43,801 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 167.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 51.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 353,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,730,000 after acquiring an additional 119,656 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 317,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.