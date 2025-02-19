International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBM opened at $262.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $243.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

