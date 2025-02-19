Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Down 15.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) dropped 15.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.69 ($0.25). Approximately 793,096 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 201,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.29).

Carclo Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.07. The stock has a market cap of £15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23.

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Carclo had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carclo plc will post 4.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

