Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Has $32.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 5.5% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $32,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $78.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.