Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Has $32.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 5.5% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $32,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $78.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.