Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Reduced by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,413,570,000 after acquiring an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,458,000 after buying an additional 265,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,232,000 after buying an additional 42,287 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.6 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

