TKG Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 3.5% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 195.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

MDY opened at $589.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $583.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.92. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $510.45 and a 1-year high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.