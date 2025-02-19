JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,190

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,160 ($27.25) to GBX 2,190 ($27.63) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.49) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,698.33 ($34.04).
In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,348 ($29.62) per share, with a total value of £6,973.56 ($8,797.22). Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.
Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.
