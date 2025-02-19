Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 75.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,352,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $250.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.54 and a 200-day moving average of $258.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

