JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Price

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.31) to GBX 510 ($6.43) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.
NWG traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 439.20 ($5.54). 305,968,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,881,484. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 414.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 378.61. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224.40 ($2.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 455.44 ($5.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.
NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported GBX 52.50 ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.
