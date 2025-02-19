JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Price

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.31) to GBX 510 ($6.43) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

NWG traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 439.20 ($5.54). 305,968,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,881,484. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 414.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 378.61. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224.40 ($2.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 455.44 ($5.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported GBX 52.50 ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katie Murray sold 533,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 392 ($4.95), for a total value of £2,092,284.32 ($2,639,440.29). Also, insider Stuart Lewis acquired 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £3,072.78 ($3,876.35). 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

