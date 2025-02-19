iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lessened by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after buying an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,477,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,778,000 after purchasing an additional 109,058 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $416.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $409.30 and its 200-day moving average is $387.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

