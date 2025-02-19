Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Lessened by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $644.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

