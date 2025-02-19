Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $427.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.41.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

