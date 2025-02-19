Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,367 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

