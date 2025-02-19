Andrew Livingston Purchases 18 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.48) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($188.70).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Howden Joinery Group stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 829 ($10.46). 1,626,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,278. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 798.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 856.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 736 ($9.28) and a one year high of GBX 982.50 ($12.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.30) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 680 ($8.58) to GBX 849 ($10.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 951.50 ($12.00).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

