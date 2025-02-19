Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.10 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.10), Zacks reports. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:BELFB traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.66. 27,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,145. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BELFB. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Joseph Francis Berry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,246.90. This represents a 11.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,704.80. The trade was a 9.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Featured Articles

