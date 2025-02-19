Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.050-1.200 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 17.0 %

Shares of NYSE WWW traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. 274,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.88. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 7,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $181,182.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,235.42. This trade represents a 18.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWW

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.