Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $274.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.81 and a 52-week high of $277.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

