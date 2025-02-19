Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,571 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.43% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $39,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.