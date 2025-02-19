Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $484,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,490 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,907 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,225,000 after purchasing an additional 698,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after buying an additional 585,598 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,453,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MUB stock opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

