Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $873,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $266.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.55. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

