Bfsg LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,937,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,879,000 after buying an additional 2,194,489 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,849.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after buying an additional 2,053,612 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 847.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,475,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after buying an additional 1,319,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,683,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,185,000 after buying an additional 1,257,428 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

