Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 223.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,940 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 76,518 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

