WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.4% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 98,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $195.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $167.96 and a 1 year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

