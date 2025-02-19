Insider Buying: Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) Director Marc Charles Henderson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 20th, Marc Charles Henderson purchased 18,500 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,285.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Marc Charles Henderson acquired 15,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$9,450.00.

Laramide Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Laramide Resources stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$134.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

