Fiverr International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,774 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 169% compared to the typical volume of 2,148 call options.

Shares of FVRR stock traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,167. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.84 and a beta of 1.69. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.11.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.40). Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 35,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

