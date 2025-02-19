D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $12.97 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $455.18 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.53, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,565 shares of company stock valued at $49,235,849. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.